Teen Talent Show winners named

The first place winner at the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show held on Sunday was Isabella Racine, of Washington High School, for her performance of “She Used To Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles.

Racine was awarded $500 for her big win at the show, which was held at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Theater at Miami Trace High School. The judges said she did a “fabulous job and had such poise and stage presence.” The show was organized by the Miami Trace Key Club.

Second place went to Miami Trace High School’s Hunter Houser for his rendition of Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.” He won $400 after his performance, which included singing and playing the guitar and harmonica. He impressed the audience and the judges with his versatility.

Saizia Derreberry of Miami Trace was the third place $300 winner for her skate dancing performance to “Ice Ice Baby.” She had the crowd clapping and cheering as she danced and flipped with her wheels.

The fourth place $200 award and the “Fan Favorite” award went to the same young man, Brian Everhart of Miami Trace. He crooned to “Beyond the Sea” and pleased the crowd with his old-fashioned flair.

There were nine acts total, ranging from skating to singing to flag twirling. The other acts were:

Charleigh Justice and Hunter Houser, singing “Elephant Love Melody”; Rebecca Craig and McKinley Carr, flag twirling to “Smells Like Teen Spirit”; Talayla Lopez, singing “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack; Mackenzie Grafstrom, singing “Feels like Home” by Chantal Kreviazuk; and Charleigh Justice, singing “Cabaret.”

“Even our contestants who did not place were winners because of the courage and camaraderie they displayed. As the contestants performed, the others would encourage and congratulate each other, which shows the kind of character we want in our young adults,” according to a press release from the Miami Trace Key Club. “These young people need to be commended for this character, and we as the adult community should be proud.

“Miami Trace Key Club would like to invite all community members to come to the show next year to support these talented young people, and we challenged our high school students to perform a talent next year. We encourage a variety of acts, so show us what you have.

“Thanks to all of our supporters who purchased ads and to the Washington Police Department and Kirkpatrick Funeral Home who are our show sponsors. We would also like to thank our Key Club stage crew. They were awesome.”

The top four placers at the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show, held Sunday at Miami Trace High School, were from left to right: Isabella Racine, first place; Hunter Houser, second place; Saizia Derreberry, third place; and Brian Everhart, fourth place, who also won the fan favorite award. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_IMG_5252.jpg The top four placers at the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show, held Sunday at Miami Trace High School, were from left to right: Isabella Racine, first place; Hunter Houser, second place; Saizia Derreberry, third place; and Brian Everhart, fourth place, who also won the fan favorite award. Courtesy photo

Isabella Racine wins first place at 53rd-annual competition