Change order requests increase jail project total

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, seven change order requests from Granger Construction were accepted, increasing the contract total for the new Fayette County Jail project by $26,639 from the previously reported total.

That previously reported total was $21,183,182 and the total following the last change order is listed as $21,209,821.

The first change order accepted during the meeting, which overall is the sixth request, addresses needed work in relation to a Go-Keyless system being placed in the new facility which increased the total by $57,193.

Change request numbers seven, eight and 12 all involve addressing needs for winter weather protection during the project. These three changes do not alter the total cost as commissioner Tony Anderson explained the winter preparation was figured into allowances for the project.

The ninth change request reduces the total of the contract by $49,139. This is due to reduction in masonry reinforcing.

The 10th change request pertains to changes effecting a structural steel subcontractor and MEP contractor, increasing the contract by $18,818.

Decreasing the contract by $233, the 11th order request makes changes in the flooring system for the facility.

There is a biweekly meeting for entities involved in the construction to speak about the progress of the project and what may need altered.

According to Anderson, some changes that have been made had to do with the camera system that will be in the new facility as the number and position of cameras changed, which was “advanced by the bureau of adult detention” as well as the insurance carrier when going over potential liability for the county.

Anderson explained that as some people who build homes may know, there can be “great” plans on paper but once it comes together there must be changes made that are “in the best interests of the project.”

“Some of those findings don’t come about until we get a little bit further into the project,” said Anderson. “Some of the expenses that are incurred are included in contingency funds that are built into the budget. Some that we find a little after the fact will quite likely be advanced through payment of our general fund. We have had a really good budget and continue to build.”

Although changes have been made and will most likely continue to be made as the facility is built, Anderson said, “We will not be coming back to the taxpayers to ask for anything else, but we will stand on the necks of the architects and engineers and construction managers to make sure that we get the value of what was promised us.”

In other recent news, Chester Murphy was re-appointed as Floodplain Manager as of March 1.

The chairman, commissioner Dan Dean, was authorized to enter into an agreement for the purchase of an Avaya IP office telephone system for the Fayette County Board of Elections. The phone system is to be bought from AT&T Corporation for $7,479.19 which includes the equipment, installation, training and shipping. At an additional cost of $813.20 per year, support services as well as a five-year maintenance plan will be purchased.

Two resolutions were passed.

The first resolution allows Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe to purchase two John Deere Utility Tractors and four John Deere Heavy Duty Flail Mowers through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services Cooperative Purchasing Program. The trade-in allowance is $13,000 along with a John Deere 5300 tractor and two John Deere 5310 tractors, which bring the total cost to $50,654.90.

The second resolution authorizes Luebbe to enter into an agreement with Evans, Mechwart, Hambleton & Tilton, Inc. for inspection, administration and other related services for the Robinson Road Sewer Project. The cost of the agreement should not go above $65,858

