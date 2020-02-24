The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Feb. 21

Heath and Katherine Tira to Jodi Bernowski, 557 Damon Drive, consideration $199,900.

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to JLB1 Properties Ltd, 1217/ 1219/ 1223/ 1225 S Hinde St and 1233 S Main St., consideration $26,000.

Recorded Feb. 20

Ronald and Sharon Watson to Austin and Mary Mathis, 822 Millwood Ave., consideration $114,000.

Recorded Feb. 19

Darlene and Patrick Coil to Anthony and Rhonda Pursell, 892 Johnson Road NE, Marion Township, consideration $844,700.

Carey Prater to Robert Ballein, 2910/ 2932/ 2958 Stringtown Road, Concord Township, consideration $73,000.

Mark and Martha Miller to DAGR Properties Ltd, 910 Briar Ave., consideration $55,000.

Recorded Feb. 14

Debbie Crawford and Jeffrey Zurface to Brian Barker, 419 E East St., consideration $184,500.

Recorded Feb. 13

Douglas and Kathy Cornell to Bloomingburg MHP Llc, Land in Bloomingburg, consideration $650,000.

Recorded Feb. 12

Anthony and Elaine Nichols to Savannah Porter, 615 Perdue Plaza, consideration $85,500.

JLBishop Llc to Shannon and Todd Oesterle, 170 Margaret Lane, consideration $282,900.

Carol Huddle to Brent Downs, 537 W Elm St., consideration $85,000.

Recorded Feb. 11

Michael and Rachael Moore to Gretchen Bernard, 215 Hickory St., consideration $112,500.