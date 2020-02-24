Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 22

Katie M. Creed, 34, 619 Gibbs Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Marshall S. McCullough, 34, 624 Gibbs Ave., failure to control.

Andrea R. Rife, 33, 224 W. Ohio Ave., improper backing.

Stephen L. Wilson, 31, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Penny S. Myers, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear (three counts).

Celeste Spradlin, 57, 411 Western Ave., expired registration.

Zane A. Brown, 25, 1121 Clemson Plaza, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jason A. Fuller, 40, Greenfield, license forfeiture.

Feb. 21

Seth S. Grim, 19, 308 S. North St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Harold E. Snyder, 69, Greenfield, expired registration.

Mindi L. Wickensimer, 42, 636 Willabar Drive, failure to yield from private drive.

Julie J. Sayre, 45, 871 Peddicord Ave., speed 43/25.

Daquan D. Neal, 24, Mt. Sterling, driving under suspension.

Fabrienna A. Henry, 42, 313 Fountain Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), criminal tools.