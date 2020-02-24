Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 22

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:40 p.m., officers observed Stephen Wilson in the area of Maple and Third streets. He had an active warrant for his arrest through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. An officer made contact and arrested Wilson. He was in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs. He was charged accordingly and the drug charge is pending.

Theft: At 5:09 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that occurred the day prior. An unknown offender stole a 55-inch television from the store and departed. A theft report was completed.

Feb. 21

Assault: At 1:54 p.m., Bradley Neitz reported that approximately one month ago he was assaulted by Matthew Stroup. An assault report was completed and he was referred to the city solicitor for possible charges.

Theft/Possession of Criminal Tools/Obstructing Official Business: At 9:16 p.m., officers responded to Save A Lot in reference to a theft complaint. Officers located the offender, Fabreinna Henry, who was concealing a large commercial size toilet paper roll that she stole from the Subway restroom. She was then arrested, at which time the key to open the toilet paper dispenser was located. She was charged accordingly.