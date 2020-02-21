Fire Dept. to host Trimble benefit

Captain Tony Trimble has been serving his community with the Jefferson Township Fire Department (JTFD) for nearly 30 ongoing years and soon, a benefit will be hosted for him following unexpected medical complications.

Capt. Trimble recently had to undergo open heart surgery and, according to information from the JTFD, various other medical procedures with a “long road of recovery ahead of him and his family.”

The benefit will be held Saturday, March 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will include both a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction for $7 per adult and $5 per child at the door. It will be located at Station 500, 28 S. Main St., Jeffersonville.

According to Jacob Rose, a firefighter and paramedic for the JTFD, the spaghetti and meatballs will be made in-house by the firefighters and paramedics while the desserts are planned to be donated by their family members.

JTFD Fire Chief Aaron Hauer explained via email, “One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will go to support our captain Tony Trimble — 30 year member of our fire department, community member and friend. An emergency open heart surgery procedure gave him a second chance at life, but now he is faced with medical bills he wasn’t expecting.”

Monetary donations as well as item donations for the auction are being accepted. To make these donations, Venmo them @Jtfd-Treasurer or call the department at 740-426-6330.

“As he and his family begin the long journey to recovery, they would appreciate support from their community,” explained Hauer.

