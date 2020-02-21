Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Lora Haynes, 620 N. North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, passing violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Alesha D. Bennett, 808 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $200.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Cole M. Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.), charge amended from license forfeiture suspension UM, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by April 1, 2020.

Homer E. Smith Jr., at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $278, costs only, sentenced to 120 days jail, 6 days jail credit, balance suspended, probation for 1 year, stay out of Marathon Flagway Store No. 7.

Drew A. Maddux, 524 Gregg Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Janet Shaeffer, 720 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $150, upon motion of State, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 13 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 5 years, defendant to obtain assessment from Fayette Recovery Center and complete any counseling recommended, terminate administration license suspension.

Janet Shaeffer, 720 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Heather R. Harshberger, 1152 Commons Drive, Apt. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, $150 fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by April 1, 2020 and no other similar offense for 2 years.

Bradley R. Hess, 116 N. Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend probation 2 years, complete assessment and any counseling as recommended at Fayette Recovery Center.

Melissa R. West, 413 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2020.

Allen J. Cundy, 311 E. Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, 40 hours community service work, 40 hours community service work suspended on condition no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Allen J. Cundy, 311 E. Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, invalid tag, fine $25, court costs $101, fine $25 and costs.

Tyler A. Sims, New Holland, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s licence or privileges by June 1, 2020.