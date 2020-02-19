53rd Teen Talent Show coming Sunday

The 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show (formerly the Kiwanis Teen Talent Show) will take place this Sunday at Miami Trace High School.

The show will be held at 2 p.m. at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Theater with tickets available at the door for $5. All money raised from tickets will be used to fund future shows and cover prizes for winners.

According to Miami Trace Key Club representative Laura Hottinger, the talent show was scheduled earlier in the year than normal due to the graduations held in May being moved earlier in the month. This would have caused a conflict and therefore they decided to hold the event in February.

“We have nine acts with a few students from Washington Court House and a few from Miami Trace,” Hottinger said. “The main problem we ran into when we were advertising the sign-ups was the flu and illness going around the county, and we ended up missing school. As well as the few days of bad weather we had. But we have a wonderful show coming up on Sunday. I know the community wouldn’t want to miss.”

According to Hottinger, the talent show will once again feature monetary rewards for its top winner, which she said in the past has been as much as $500 to $600, though she could not confirm exactly what the top prize will be. Hottinger also said they have honored the top four performances in the past with prizes, and the Audience Choice Award will be presented during the show.

“Since the Kiwanis are no longer active locally we are very happy to be able to carry this show on through the Key Club to showcase the talent of Fayette County’s high school students,” Hottinger said. “The students have worked very hard to refine their acts and it would be wonderful to have the support of the community by having them come out to see them show off their amazing talents and performances.”

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Key Club representative Laura Hottinger. For more information contact Shari West, Valerie Hawvermale or Hottinger at the Miami Trace High School at (740) 333-4700.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

MT Key Club now sponsors show that features local students