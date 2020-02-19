Local assistance for and by ‘Box65’

According to Fayette County Box65 Scene Support (Box65) Captain Kimmy Glispie, the local Box65 has made eight runs since it began in June to assist first responders.

As previously reported, Box65 is a “Scene Support System” based in Pickaway County that responds alongside first responders to assist them on-site. Whether it be a fire, EMS or law enforcement need, Box 65 supports all first responder agencies and others as necessary. The Fayette County unit, although acting under the Pickaway organization, responds to agencies in Fayette County.

According to Glispie, they are able to assist in providing sustenance in the form of water, coffee and snacks along with warming or cooling areas for responders to adjust their body temperature in a variety of environments.

There are 10 volunteers who keep the local Box65 operating. Those volunteers are currently taking donations to help them continue providing the service to responders.

“The donations we receive will go in our truck for when first responders need us,” said Glispie.

Monetary or gift card donations are the most useful, she explained. Those donations help to cover things such as fuel and oil changes for the truck and gas for their generator.

Recommended food and drink donations include Slim Jims, water, coffee, Gatorade, protein bars, sugar-free snacks and crackers.

“We are a non-profit organization,” said Glispie. “We are a tax write-off because we are a 501C.”

Box65 is currently working on setting up a drop-off location for donations, as well as an Amazon wish list as requested by a few community members.

Currently, the only drop-off location is the Washington Court House Fire Department, 225 E. Market St.

Glispie explained that the main responders they assist are firefighters as the firefighters can be on scene for hours in varying weather and have little drinking water stored on their trucks. The limited water they do have can be consumed quickly depending on how many units are on scene.

“I have had great feedback, I haven’t had any negative,” she said.

According to Glispie, she grew up around first responders, and the hardest part of being a volunteer with Box65 is seeing people she knows and cares about on scene. Her father is an EMT and firefighter while her boyfriend is a volunteer firefighter. She, herself, is taking classes for EMT certification.

“The box is very near and dear to my heart,” said Glispie. “It was my way of giving back to these guys who have done so much without any question. I have not come across any (responder) that is ungrateful. It’s their job and they love it.”

In general though, she explained the most difficult part has been learning all aspects of getting a new organization up and running such as insurance requirements, understanding 501Cs, securing footing in the community, etc.

Those wishing to donate can contact Glispie at 740-572-2944 or Lt. Brian Crooks at 740-505-9497.

”We appreciate the community’s help,” said Glispie. “I, from the bottom of my heart, appreciate this community — couldn’t ask for a better community especially when you need help.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Fayette County Box65 Scene Support has recently had two donations from local business owners, one of which was from Billy Parrish. According to the local Box65 Captain, Kimmy Glispie, Parrish “is all about first responders.” This was his second time making a significant donation to the organization. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_imagejpeg_1.jpg Fayette County Box65 Scene Support has recently had two donations from local business owners, one of which was from Billy Parrish. According to the local Box65 Captain, Kimmy Glispie, Parrish “is all about first responders.” This was his second time making a significant donation to the organization. Courtesy photo