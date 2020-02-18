Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Brandi L. Ratliff, Xenia, Ohio, grand theft, now comes the State of Ohio, by and through the Fayette County prosecuting attorney and hereby moves this honorable court to dismiss the complaint in this matter without prejudice pursuant to a request on behalf of counsel and for good cause shown, it’s an order to dismiss without prejudice.

Roy G. Tatum, Union, Mississippi, improper start/backing, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Lora Haynes, 620 N. North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Brett A. Sanders, 322 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $164, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Elmer Carson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, leaving the scene of an accident, fine $150, court costs $155, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, operator’s license suspended for 6 months beginning Nov. 27, 2019, privileges okay.

Elmer Carson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, fine $150, court costs $121, fine of $150 and costs.

Diondre D. Hughes, 4766 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Diondre D. Hughes, 4766 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Alesha D. Bennett, 619 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, complicity/theft, fine $100, court costs $231.80, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, pay restitution if any to CVS, stay out of CVS.

Elijah M. Rittenhouse, 711 S. Main Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, burglary, court costs $168.80, Oct. 29, 2019, defendant with attorney Wollscheid and State attorney Abbott, waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond continued at $5,000, own recognizance, defendant is to be placed on house arrest electronic monitor, have no contact with Ambria Docter, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Travis R. Swaink, Jamestown, Ohio, carrying a concealed weapon, court costs $153.90, Oct. 29, 2019, defendant with attorney Wollscheid, State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond amended to $5,000, own recognizance, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

Travis R. Swaink, Jamestown, Ohio, handling firearm, court costs $111.90, Oct. 29, 2019, defendant with attorney Wollscheid and State attorney Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bond amended from $5,000, own recognizance, case bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.