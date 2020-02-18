Local officials attend Lincoln Day dinner

Monday night’s Fayette County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner brought Republicans together, including the numerous Republicans currently holding local and state offices. Some of those officials paid to reserve tables for the event while others running in the election this year purchased advertising to place at each table setting as part of the decor.

Each ticket for the event cost $30 which included a buffet-style dinner catered by The Farmer’s Pantry, social hour and access to speeches given after dinner including from Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and State Supreme Court candidate Judi French. Pictured (L-R): French, Martha Cooper, LaRose, Ruth Ann Ruth and Robin Beekman.