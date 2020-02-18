Total cost increase accepted for new jail project

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, three change order requests from Granger Construction, the contractor handling the construction of the new Fayette County Jail, were approved which increased the total contract price of the new jail to $21,183,182.

The first change request increased the price by $72,550. This change is in relation to modified floor plans, rooms, door schedules, ceiling plans, etc.

The second change request increases the price by $19,219. This change is in relation to miscellaneous steel, fire protection and other miscellaneous changes.

The third change request increases the price by $88,819. This third request is in relation to a modified camera system, placement and rough-in of the system.

These change orders are not the first ones that have been approved, as previously reported. Previous change requests have decreased the total price.

In other recent news, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive two different bids.

The first bid is for the Fayette County Chip Seal Program. Bids are being accepted for this project on March 2 at 10:15 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $287,979.

The second bid is for the Fayette County Paving Program. Bids for this project will be received on March 9 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $613,160.

A resolution was adopted at the request of Luebbe which authorizes him to approve County Engineer’s Office employees to attend various meetings, conferences and training sessions.

Richard Wood was re-appointed to the Fayette County Rural Zoning Commission through June 1 of 2024.

At the request of Sandy Wilson, Fayette County Clerk of Courts, a Software Maintenance Service Agreement with CourtView Justice Solutions was renewed. The agreement is for maintenance and support for JuryTrac Software.

A memorandum of agreement was entered into between the Board of Fayette County Commissioners and the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District. The purpose of the agreement is to obtain assistance required by federal, state and local regulations in regards to the Floodplain Management Program. The agreement goes into effect March 1 and will continue until it is terminated.

At the request of Faye Williamson, Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) director, a contract between FCDJFS and New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center, Llc (NBRTC) was approved. The purpose of the contract is for the NBRTC to provide placement and related services to FCDJFS for children who are in the care and custody of the agency. The contract is effective until Dec. 31 of this year.

At a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, updates were heard on various properties:

The transfer of several properties to JL Bishop Co., LLC is pending. These properties are 1217, 1219, 1223 and 1225 S. Hinde St. along with 1233 S. Main St. The closing date is Feb. 12.

The following properties have advertised complaints for foreclosure: 29 Market St. (Bloomingburg), 80 Biddle Blvd. (Bloomingburg), 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St. and 229 Green St.

The following properties have foreclosures in process: 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E Paint St., 61 Biddle Blvd. (Bloomingburg), 1226 E. Paint St. and 1228 E. Paint St.

The properties located in Bloomingburg are to be transferred to the Village of Bloomingburg once they have been transferred to the land bank. The village has reimbursed expenses that were due to the land bank.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting will be March 16 at 10 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

