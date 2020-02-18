Voter registration closes today

With just a few weeks until the 2020 Ohio primary election, the time to register to vote in the primary will end today with extended hours offered at the Fayette County Board of Elections to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get registered.

According to information from the Ohio Secretary of State website, the deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the March 17 primary election is today. Those who are not registered in time will be unable to vote in the primary, which includes local and state offices as well as the presidential primary election.

Additionally, the board of elections will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today to help accommodate potential voters looking to register for this year’s primary. In-person registration and registration updates can be completed at the Fayette County Board of Elections, 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H.

Online voter registration and registration updates are an option through the website of the Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose.

This Wednesday begins absentee voting in the state. The local board of elections will be open with extended hours until the week of the election. From this Wednesday through Friday, from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28 and from March 2 through March 6, the board of elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the board of elections will be open on Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then on week four, from March 9 to March 13, the board will open at 8 a.m. but will remain open until 7 p.m. Additionally, on March 14 they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on March 15 the board will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

Finally, during election week, the board of elections will open at 8 a.m. but close earlier on March 16 at 2 p.m. For more information contact the Fayette County Board of Elections at (740) 335-1190.

As previously reported, one contested race for Fayette County Commissioner between incumbent Tony Anderson and challenger Donald Fleak — both Republicans — is set for the March 17 primary. No Democrats filed for Fayette County races.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of the 2020 primary election in future editions.

