Gun incident results in arrest

A Leesburg man who allegedly pointed a gun at the owner of Hot Shot Auto Sales and fired a shot while inside the business is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Just before noon Saturday, Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded to the business at 321 S. Elm St. in reference to a fight and a report that a firearm had been discharged. When the first officer arrived at the scene, the owner of the business was holding William L. Hupp down on the ground, according to reports, and both had facial injuries.

The man who owns Hot Shot Auto Sales told police that the incident began when Hupp, 37, arrived at the business in a vehicle, exited the vehicle and started an argument, which then turned physical. According to reports, Hupp brandished a firearm and pointed it at the business owner. The owner was reportedly able to grab the firearm and point it away from his body when the gun discharged toward the ground.

The victim said he was struck several times in the face with the weapon during a struggle after it was discharged. He also said that Hupp threw the gun in his truck as the two continued fighting. An unidentified woman who was with Hupp inside the truck when he arrived at the business allegedly drove away with the firearm.

According to reports, the victim was able to gain control of Hupp and hold him until the arrival of police. The victim told police that the gun appeared to be a semi-automatic, but it was not located at the scene. Witnesses near the scene also said they saw a female drive away from the business during the altercation.

According to police, Hupp has a protection order against him out of Hillsboro Municipal Court that states he cannot possess any deadly weapons or firearms.

Hupp was arrested and charged with felonious assault (second-degree felony), discharging a firearm near a school (third-degree felony), and violation of a protection order (third-degree felony).

