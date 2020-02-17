Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

FEB. 16

ALARM ACTIVATION: 8:44 p.m., 555 Tiara Way – Received station tone from Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a residential fire alarm, hallway smoke detector. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Homeowner stated there was no problem and the alarm panel had read trouble at the time of the alarm. Homeowner reset the system prior to FD arrival with no re-occurrence of alarm while on the scene. Homeowner to contact the alarm monitoring company to have the system checked and serviced.

FEB. 14

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 6:09 a.m., 3885 St. Rt. 41 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle rollover accident, unknown on entrapment. FD found a single vehicle facing south off the west side of the roadway out in a field, on all four wheels with no smoke or fire showing at the time of arrival. FD determine there was no entrapment, checked the vehicle for safety and assisted other agencies on the scene.

FEB. 13

SMOKE DETECTOR HELP: 8:41 p.m., 620 Lewis Street – Received call from homeowner requesting help with a smoke detector. FD changed the battery, re-installed the unit and advised the homeowner to consider purchasing a new unit as it had surpassed its service life.