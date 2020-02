Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of September 30, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Michelle Crum, 1227 Rawlings St., claims amount of $3,107.78, judgment date of Dec. 26 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Navy Federal Credit Union, 820 Follin Lane, Vienna, Virginia v. Chad Griggs, 488 Rowe Ging Road, claims amount of $8,944.24, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of September 26, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Daniel and Ashley Mahorney, 331 N Fayette St., claims amount of $1,429.50, judgment date of Dec. 11 of 2019, for Daniel and Ashley Mahorney.

Lendmark Financial, 1534 N Bridge St., Chillicothe v. Robert Paul, 1105 Washington Ave., claims amount of $6,093.39, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Paul.

Filed date of September 25, 2019

Credit Acceptance Corp., 22505 12 Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan v. Amy Dunn, 888 Leslie Trace NW, claims amount of $3,840.19, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Dunn.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Anthony Robinson, 611 Sycamore St., claims amount of $3,231.54, judgment date of Dec. 11 of 2019, for Robinson.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Jacob Bowles, 704 Pin Oak Place, claims amount of $7,409.15, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Bowles.

Filed date of September 24, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dela Reina, San Diego, California v. Ashley Caldwell, 893 Linden Ave., claims amount of $1,136.24, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Caldwell.

Discover Bank, Independence v. Cody Tackett, 8109 Greenfield Road, Sabina, claims amount of $2,955.10, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Tackett.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Lisa Ingles, 1584 Barbara Lane, claims amount of $556.74, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Ingles.

Filed date of September 23, 2019

Amanda Pickerill, 1035 Farmington Lane and Jennifer Pearce, 144 Acorn Lane v. Adam and Britney Harris, 119 E Oak St., claims amount of $15,000, forcible entry and detainer, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Adam and Britney Harris $4,742.81.

Filed date of September 17, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Roger Hicks, 316 E Court St., claims amount of $1,117.80, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Hicks.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Roger Hicks, 316 E Court St., claims amount of $1,903.34, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Hicks.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Matthew Hammaker, 6164 State Route 453, claims amount of $1,782.40, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Hammaker.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Kyle Kuebler, 710 Leesburg Ave., claims amount of $207.23, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Kuebler.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Sue Johnston, 809 S Fayette St., claims amount of $890.44, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Johnston $748.15.

Filed date of August 29, 2019

Regional Acceptance Corp., 1424 East Fire Tower Road, Greenville, North Carolina v. Karla Creamer, 711 Briar Ave., claims amount of $10,003.25, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Creamer.

Filed date of August 26, 2019

Scil, Inc Dba Speedy Cash, 9152 Taylorsville, Louisville, Kentucky v. Sean Hunt, 445 W Circle Ave., claims amount of $849.15, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Hunt.

Filed date of August 21, 2019

Credit Acceptance Corp., 25505 West Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan v. Jesse Channels, 501 N Columbus St., Xenia, claims amount of $4,032.40, judgment date Dec. 5 of 2019, for Jesse and Angela Channels.

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dl Reina, San Diego, California v. Joe Bell, 2869 Ghormley Road, Greenfield, claims amount of $1,572.19, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Bell.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Austin Salisbury, 2000 Kenskill Road, claims amount of $14,373.10, judgment date of Dec. 3 of 2019, for Salisbury.

Filed date of August 19, 2019

Credit Acceptance Corp., 25505 West Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan v. Damain Axline, 9 State St., Jeffersonville, claims amount of $7,045.11, judgment date of Dec. 5 of 2019, for Axline.

Unifund Ccr, Cincinnati v. Kenneth Smith, 712 Macarthur Way, claims amount of $7,802.17, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Smith.

Filed date of August 12, 2019

Credit Acceptance Corp., 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Aaron Pratt, 910 Briar Ave., claims amount of $3,552.45, judgment date of Dec. 20 of 2019, for Aaron and Christie Pratt.

Filed date of August 8, 2019

Unifund Ccr, Cincinnati v. Sandra Blake AKA Sandra Bolinger, 61 N Main St., Jeffersonville, claims amount of $3,208.08, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Blake AKA Bolinger.

Filed date of August 6, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 140 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Ryan Barrett, 528 Carolyn Road, claims amount of $9,363.23, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Barrett.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 140 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Joe Bell, 1019 E Temple St., claims amount of $4,565.96, judgment date of Dec. 11 of 2019, for Bell.

Filed date of August 5, 2019

Unifund Ccr, Cincinnati v. Gina Sollars, 188 Summit Lane, claims amount of $752.80, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Sollars.

Filed date of August 1, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Robin Majors, 408 Eastern Ave., claims amount of $8,251.86, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019, for Majors.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Eric Upthegrove, 1119 Leesburg Ave., claims amount of $3,534.30, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019, for Upthegrove.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus ave. v. Steven Justice, 736 Van Deman St., claims amount of $1,037, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, dismissal filed.