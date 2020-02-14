Successful dinner for MT Jazz Band

The first Miami Trace Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner that was held on Thursday saw several guests, parent volunteers, good food and fun performances. The profits from the dinner will help send the band students on a trip in April to Nashville, Tenn. As previously reported, this trip is the first one since the late 1990s and includes performances at the Hermitage (President Jackson’s home), the Country Music Hall of Fame, and recording in Studio B (Elvis’ studio).

