Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 13

Mikka D. Winters, 29, 2184 Jenni Lane, theft – summons, obstructing, theft.

Michael D. Brown, 33, Greenfield, speed 52/35, defective exhaust, display of plates.

Michael S. O’brien II, 34, Coshocton, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Feb. 12

Caren L. Mowery-Evans, 55, 757 Peddicord Ave., speed 42/20.

Christopher M. Looney, 48, 229 Delaware St., OVI, OVI refusal, failure to control.

Dylan M. Williams, 18, 8416 US 62 NE, possession of drug paraphernalia, (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Savannah K. Price, 19, 665 Peddicord Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).