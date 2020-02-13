Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

January 24

Starlight Pizza, 61 Main St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: the hand-sink and toilet inside of the restroom were found with soil accumulation. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

January 17

Pettits #5 DBA, 117 Greenfield Sabina Road. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections, Process Review (RFE). Violations/ comments: the following areas were found with soil accumulation: walk-in cooler shelves and fan guard area, sales floor shelves and restroom floors. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Stained ceiling tiles found inside of the women’s restroom. The facility must be maintained in a state of good repair. The person in charge is not trained in food safety. One person per shift should be trained in food safety. The chemical sanitizer solution was too high. The chemical sanitizer for ware washing must be used properly and may not exceed the manufacturer’s requirement. Q. chemical sanitizer should be at approximately 200 parts per million (ppm). Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is not trained in food safety and did not display good knowledge of critical control parts questionnaire.

January 16

Country Cakes and Bakes, 409 W. Front St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: several dry food containers found without labels. Containers holding food that were removed from its original package within the facility must be labeled. The containers were labeled during the inspection. The chemical sanitizer test strips were found expired. Concentration of the sanitizing solution must be accurately determined by using a test kit.

Washington Beverage Center, 212 E. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: single use food containers found being reused. Single use articles may not be reused.

January 15

WCH Save A Lot, 1151 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the hand-wash sink located in the meat room was still found cluttered with equipment and not easily accessible. The meat room is now at 39 degrees Fahrenheit and the deli cold case is now at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, it is now safe to store perishable food in these areas.

January 14

Walmart Subway WCH17, 1397 Leesburg Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: no thermometer found inside of the reach-in cooler behind service counter. All coolers must be provided with thermometers. Thermometer was found in the very back of cooler and must be easily accessible. Several dishes found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, food equipment and utensils must be air dried. Disposable coffee filters and equipment (food) were found stored under soda machines. Single service articles and food equipment must be stored in a location where they are protected from splash or exposed to any contaminants. The sanitizing solution for the dishes was reading too low. Chemical sanitizer must be at the required concentration according to the manufacturer. The microwave had an accumulation of food residue. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

January 14

Walmart #3251, 1397 Leesburg Ave. Standard inspection and consultation. Violations/ comments: dented cans found in the canned good aisle. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect the food from contaminants. The gravy stored in the deli hot case was at 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Perishable food held in a hot holding state must be 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit the growth of pathogens. The gravy was discarded during the inspection. Ground turkey found at 47 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the meat case. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The turkey was discarded during the inspection. Deli meat found stored in the deli case pass the use by date. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days and by use by date. The meat observed were discarded during the inspection. It was recommended to management to inspect all deli cases for other pass by dates. Disposable food containers found stored in the kitchen cabinet and inside of boxes out of their protective wrap. Clean food equipment must be stored in a clean location. Disposable containers should be kept in the original protective package or some other way protecting them from contamination. The hand-wash sink located behind the deli hot-case did not provide hot water when activated however, did provide hot water when the hand-sink behind the wall was activated. It was recommended to management to have the sink inspected and repaired. An accumulation of ice found on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in freezer. It was recommended to management to have the freezer inspected. The seals on the meat room doors are worn and it was recommended to have these replaced. Also, the ware-wash sink in deli is leaking. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: pet aisle floor, sales floor under the shelves in food department, deli cabinets, the floor and sugar storage shelves. The facility must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep it clean. Expired baby food was found on the sales floor shelves. Four plug organics mighty four food group blend baby food packages were voluntarily discarded during the inspection after finding them to be expired. It was recommended to management to have the baby food shelves inspected thoroughly and more frequent.