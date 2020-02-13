FCS shows appreciation for first responders

The Fayette Christian School and Fayette Bible Church honored first responders on Thursday with a meal to show their appreciation for the work they do for the community. Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Concord-Green Township Fire Department and other responders gathered for the meal at the school.

Fayette Christian School coach Gary Shaffer served beverages for the responders and students on Thursday.

Washington Fire Department firefighter Matt Smith was delighted to see a letter from one of the students expressing appreciation for his work at the department. Many students could be seen roaming the luncheon to give away letters.