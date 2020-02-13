FCS honors first responders Thursday

Students at Fayette Christian School joined Fayette County first responders for lunch Thursday to honor their work and sacrifice for the community.

For the second year, Fayette Christian School and Fayette Bible Church wanted to honor the local first responders who work continuously to protect and serve the county. In order to show appreciation for this work, staff and students invited all volunteer and full-time local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders to lunch at the school.

“We had a really great showing for a Thursday luncheon, I thought it was great,” Fayette Bible Church Pastor Tony Garren said. “I think it is very important that we teach our kids community service to those who serve the community. I want them to know that these are the people that protect us and that need to be respected. Especially the youth today. I want them to respect the police, respect firefighters, we want them to respect those that put their lives on the line for us every day. Even the little kids. So the kids help serve and show their appreciation for the responders.”

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, Concord-Green Township Fire Department and other responders joined with Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean and State Senator Bob Peterson, as well as many others for a celebration of their service.

Speaker Penny Patton also took time to address the responders and shared her stories of experiences with county responders in her times of need. These included an accident in 2015 that claimed the life of her father, and this past summer when her mother’s house caught fire.

Patton is a lifelong resident of Fayette County, is currently working at the Fayette County Treasurer’s Office and is running for the position of Fayette County Treasurer.

On the menu for the luncheon was chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and rolls. The first responders were additionally treated to a variety of pies and cakes for dessert and beverages such as water, tea and fruit punch, all served by volunteers from the Fayette Christian School.

The lunch also featured a new way to reward the responders. All attending first responders who sign in were entered in a drawing for a chance to win a five-day trip for two to Hilton Head Island. Washington Fire Department firefighter Ben Havens won the drawing Thursday and will receive the trip.

“Ben has been serving the community for many, many years,” Garren said. “I was real thrilled to see him win and I hope we continue to have many more responders like him for years to come to protect everyone here in Fayette County.”

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Fayette Christian School and Fayette Bible Church held its annual First Responders Luncheon on Thursday to honor those who protect our community. Pictured are Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen and Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger being greeted by Fayette Bible Church Pastor Tony Garren. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_IMG_2147.jpg Fayette Christian School and Fayette Bible Church held its annual First Responders Luncheon on Thursday to honor those who protect our community. Pictured are Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen and Washington Police Department Chief Brian Hottinger being greeted by Fayette Bible Church Pastor Tony Garren. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo