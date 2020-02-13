McKesson to move to Jefferson Twp.

The McKesson facility currently located in Washington Court House will be relocating late this year to Jefferson Township, according to Sunny Rodriguez, the senior manager of corporate public relations.

McKesson Corporation, according to its website, is “the leading healthcare company for wholesale medical supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare technology solutions.”

Currently, the local facility is located at 3000 Kenskill Ave. According to public records from the Fayette County Commissioners’ office, the new site will be located northeast of State Route 729 and the intersection of State Route 435.

“Our focus was ensuring we retained the outstanding team at Washington Court House (while) coupling with the benefits of a Jeffersonville location,” explained Rodriguez. “In addition to being able to keep the current team, we’re also able to be more efficient being closer to a major freeway, and we’ll be able to attract new hires for the growing location.”

According to the public records, the relocation of the facility will retain 129 positions while creating 42 more.

The project has had several steps taken toward its fruition in the past several months and was referred to as “project Zeus.” The land the company was purchasing for the move was recently closed on.

Commissioner Dan Dean explained that the land the company purchased still needs approximately half a mile of roadway. That road is called Bluegrass Boulevard.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was recently authorized in a commissioners’ meeting to accept bids for the construction of that half mile of roadway, estimated at $4,524,300.

Dean explained that since the county does not have the funds to pay that cost up front, the developer for “project Zeus,” Wiley Industries LLC, has placed a deposit to get the construction of the road started.

It is also planned to apply for state grants to assist with the cost. At the end of the project, the company could be reimbursed if there is money left over, according to Dean.

Of the approximate $4.5 million road construction project, the county will pay approximately $80,000.

WCH healthcare company expected to relocate in late 2020