Retired Teachers Association receives YMCA update

The guest speaker for the Feb. 6 meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association was Doug Saunders, director of the Fayette County YMCA.

Saunders began by highlighting programs geared toward senior citizens. He spoke about the child care programs they offer at Sugar Creek Packing and at the Y. He explained the Live Strong program for people going through cancer treatments and the First Step teams from Miami Trace and Washington high schools.

He then gave an update on the new additions at the facility which are scheduled to open soon. There will be a formal open house on Feb. 22 at which the mortgage from the original construction will be burned. They paid that off in just 13 years.

The money for the new construction was donated. The new space will allow scheduling of parties to take place.

The guest speaker for the next meeting will be Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of the Fayette Regional Humane Society. It was announced that the retired teachers will make monetary member donations to the Humane Society at that meeting.

The next meeting is Thursday, April 2 at Grace Methodist Church. That date coincides with one of the church’s Lenten Luncheons. Retired teachers wishing to attend the luncheon must make their own reservations. The meeting will follow at 1 p.m. in the mini chapel.