Spectrum 2020 to focus on townships

“Spectrum 2020” is on the horizon!

The 19th-annual edition’s focus will be “The Townships of Fayette County: Past to Present.” The always anticipated magazine will feature stories, photos and graphics on all 10 of the county’s history-rich townships: Jefferson, Paint, Madison, Jasper, Union, Marion, Wayne, Concord, Green and Perry.

As always, we ask for the public’s participation in making this another great edition.

Do you have a story to tell from the township you live in or used to live in? Are you familiar with your township’s history and the people that make it unique? Do you have any interesting historical photos from your township? Are there any businesses, past or present, that thrived or continue to thrive in your township? Is there something exciting going on in your township right now that hasn’t received enough publicity?

If so, please email Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at rcarter@recordherald.com or come by our office at 757 W. Elm Street in Washington Court House.

The deadline for submissions for this project is Friday, March 6.

