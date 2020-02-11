LaRose to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

Ohio’s 51st Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, will be the featured speaker at the Fayette County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 17.

LaRose took office as secretary of state on Jan. 14. He served two terms in the State Senate prior to being elected to statewide office.

In his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer, LaRose is working to ensure Ohio’s elections are secure, accessible and accurate, according to his bio. He also serves as the sole authority to receive and approve articles of incorporation for Ohio businesses.

LaRose was named the Legislator of the Year in 2016 by the Ohio Association of Election Officials in recognition of his support and commitment to improving Ohio’s election process. He is currently serving a two-year term within the Aspen Institute as a Rodel Fellow — a bipartisan group of America’s rising political stars brought together to promote greater civil discourse, according to his bio. In May 2019, he was presented the Business Champion Award by the Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

LaRose was raised in northeast Ohio. After graduating from Copley High School, he enlisted in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne, and ultimately served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. During his decade in uniform around the globe, LaRose received numerous commendations and honors, including the Bronze Star.

LaRose graduated from Ohio State University. He and his wife, Lauren, live in Hudson with their three daughters.

Social time at Monday’s Lincoln Day Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6:30.

Tickets for the dinner are $30 each, or a reserved table of eight can be purchased for $250. Please contact any Republican Central Committee member or call Ruth Ann Ruth at 740-335-5836 to reserve tickets.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Frank LaRose https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_laroseheadshot-hires.jpg Frank LaRose

Local Republicans to host 51st Ohio Secretary of State