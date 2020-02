Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of July 30, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 140 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Timothy Hodson, 841 Linden Ave., claims amount of $541.72, judgment date of Dec. 5 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Tanja Lucas, 3363 Old US Highway 35 SE, claims amount of $662.13, judgment date of Dec. 4 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of July 29, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dl Reina, San Diego, California v. Rita Putney, 9980 New Martinsburg Road, Leesburg, claims amount of $7,653.22, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Putney.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 140 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Tammy Wilson, 34 E High St., Jeffersonville, claims amount of $1,041.85, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Wilson.

Filed date of July 24, 2019

Jefferson Capital System, Golden, Colorado v. Shaun Vonville, 814 John St., claims amount of $2,666.35, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Vonville.

Lvnv Funding, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville v. Bryan Munro, 1004 S North St., claims amount of $732.06, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of July 22, 2019

First Care EMS, Cincinnati v. Michael Hodge, 2845 George Road, Okeana, claims amount of $634.80, judgment date of Dec. 13 of 2019, for Hodge.

Filed date of July 12, 2019

Lvnv Fundng, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville, South Carolina v. Terry Anders, 684 Riverbirch Road, claims amount of $1,074.78, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Anders.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Jolynn Meade, 689 Blackstone St., claims amount of $712.94, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019, for Meade.

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dl Reina, San Diego, California v. Bethany Shaw, 122 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, claims amount of $985.75, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Shaw.

Filed date of July 9, 2019

Velocity Investments, 1800 Route 34 N, Wall New Jersey v. Timothy Moore, 163 Grandview Ave., Wadsworth, claims amount of $8,711.73, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, for Moore.

Filed date of July 8, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Kyle Wiseman, 114 E Oak St., claims amount of $631.53, judgment date of Dec. 3 of 2019, for Wiseman, $421.02.

First Choice Financial, 8204 Columbus Ave. v. Amy Dunn, 888 Leslie Trace, claims amount of $545.50, judgment date of Dec. 23 of 2019, for bankruptcy filed.

Filed date of July 2, 2019

Hs Financial Group, 25651 Detroit Road, West Lake v. Michael Hunter, 416 E Elm St., claims amount of $827.72, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Hunter.

Filed date of July 1, 2019

Cavalry Spv, assignee of Citibank, 500 Summit Lake Drive, Valhalla, New York v. James Coldiron, 15277 State Route 729, Jeffersonville, claims amount of $2,244.39, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Coldiron.

Filed date of June 25, 2019

Capital One Ban, 471 E Broad St., Columbus v. Jessica Dunn, 8545 Washington New Martinsburg Road, claims amount of $1,671.66, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Dunn.

Credit Acceptance Corp., 25505 West Twelve Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan v. Donald Williams, 26 York Court, claims amount of $5,625.96, judgment date of Dec. 3 of 2019, for Williams.

Filed date of June 21, 2019

Cottrill Surveying Inc, 8256 State Route 207 NE, Mount Sterling v. Jarrod Simmons, 6137 Enterprise Parkway, Grove City, claims amount of $1,400, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of June 18, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Edward Wayne Bennett, Bennett Recycling, 60 Biddle Blvd, Bloomingburg, claims amount of $993.79, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Bennett.

Filed date of June 14, 2019

Citibank, 701 E 60th St., Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Janice Turpin, 208 W Front St., New Holland, claims amount of $3,671.91, judgment date of Dec. 18 of 2019, for Turpin.

Filed date of June 12, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 471 E Broad St., Columbus v. Shaun Vonville, 815 John St., claims amount of $880.26, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Vonville.

Filed date of June 7, 2019

Capital One Bank USA, 471 East Broad St., Columbus v. Beth Joseph, 122 E Oak St., claims amount of $2,453.49, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019, for Joseph.

Filed date of June 4, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 2365 Northside Drive, San Diego, California v. Heather Beatty, 5 Downing Cir., claims amount of $866.76, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for satisfaction of judgment.

Filed date of June 3, 2019

Madison Health, 210 North Main St., London v. Zackery Merritt, 256 Woodsview Drive, Jeffersonville, claims amount of $3,064.29, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019, for Merritt.