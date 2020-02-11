The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded February 5

Albert and Lydia Mast to Gary Riley, 8893 Washington New Martinsburg Road, Perry Township, consideration $89,900.

Recorded February 4

Summer Woolever to Holly Johnson, 1130 Nelson Place, consideration $127,000.

Recorded February 3

Randall, Marla, James and Sue Creamer, Constance and Jerry Sears, Marilyn Perrill Weidman and Matthew Weidman to Blaize Sedlmeyer, 413 E Pant St., consideration $20,000.

Jennifer and Michael Hamilton to Home Crafters Mended LLC, 433 S Fayette St., consideration $20,000.

Recorded January 31

Charles Garren to Elizabeth and Matthew Radcliff, 875 Flakes Ford Road SW, Union Township, consideration $206,500.

Richard and Laurie Haney to High Acres Oakwood LLC, 204 W Elm St., consideration $70,000.

Recorded January 28

Laura and Rob Vance to Brendon Furniss, 26 Railroad St., Jeffersonville, consideration $118,500.

Recorded January 27

Anita and Jeffrey Sheridan to Josh Creagan Sheridan Insurance Agency Llc, 118 N Fayette St., consideration $65,000.

Recorded January 24

Brian Woolever to Deds Properties Llc, 312 and 316 E Market St, consideration $70,000.