WCHCS honors life-saving bus driver

A Washington Court House City Schools bus driver was honored by the district’s board of education Monday evening for her recent act of heroism.

Katrina Self was honored for her efforts during a bus route on Friday morning in saving the life of a 1-year-old who wasn’t breathing, according to Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Director of Marketing and Communication Trevor Patton,

“Katrina had pulled up on her bus stop on a Cherry Hill route where usually a kid comes running out of the house to get on the bus, but instead the mother of the 1-year-old came out pleading for her to help, call 911,” Patton said on Monday. “One of the rules of a bus driver is they cannot leave their bus while on duty, but thankfully a sub was on board who was learning the route and Katrina immediately sprung into action.”

Patton said Self ordered the sub to take the driver’s seat while she quickly got off the bus to assist the mother. Self called 911 and immediately began to administer CPR by giving the child multiple chest compressions and air. Finally after a moment, the 1-year-old girl began to breathe again. Patton said Self continued to assist by rubbing the child’s body as she suffered from a seizure and she continued to wait for help to arrive.

“Something important to note is that Ohio bus drivers are not required to know CPR, but we make sure to train all bus drivers when they come on board in an eight-hour CPR and first aid training as well as work to give them a constant refresher on the process,” Patton said. “We were very thankful for Katrina, her knowledge and quick action. She saved a life.”

Patton said following the ordeal, Self contacted the mother who said the baby was in stable condition. Self also said on Monday at the board meeting that it felt fantastic to be able to be there when she was needed and that she was thankful for her job at the district.

WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey presented a plaque to Self during the board meeting.

“I love my job, my job is great and I just love it, I love my kids all of them — all of my bus babies,” Self said on Monday. “(To the mother) I am glad I was there for her and the baby. I am glad they are doing well. Just keep praying.”

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Katrina Self was honored during the Monday Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting for her heroism in saving a 1-year-old baby who wasn’t able to breathe. WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey presented a plaque to Self and thanked her for her service to the district. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_IMG_2103.jpg Katrina Self was honored during the Monday Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting for her heroism in saving a 1-year-old baby who wasn’t able to breathe. WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey presented a plaque to Self and thanked her for her service to the district. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo

Katrina Self administered CPR on 1-year-old during bus route