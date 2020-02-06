Local residents show their pride

On Thursday afternoon, various citizens of Washington C.H. gathered together on the courthouse steps for a group photo and short video taken by drone, which was manned by David Woolever from WCHC TV. The purpose of the video is to be included with an application to an upcoming new series “Home Town Takeover.” The series is to be hosted by Home & Garden Television (HGTV) stars Ben and Erin Napier, of the hit series “Home Town.” According to hgtvhometowntakeover.com, the series seeks to help communities revitalize their hometown with restoration work.

On Thursday afternoon, various citizens of Washington C.H. gathered together on the courthouse steps for a group photo and short video taken by drone, which was manned by David Woolever from WCHC TV. The purpose of the video is to be included with an application to an upcoming new series “Home Town Takeover.” The series is to be hosted by Home & Garden Television (HGTV) stars Ben and Erin Napier, of the hit series “Home Town.” According to hgtvhometowntakeover.com, the series seeks to help communities revitalize their hometown with restoration work. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_20200206_160802.jpg On Thursday afternoon, various citizens of Washington C.H. gathered together on the courthouse steps for a group photo and short video taken by drone, which was manned by David Woolever from WCHC TV. The purpose of the video is to be included with an application to an upcoming new series “Home Town Takeover.” The series is to be hosted by Home & Garden Television (HGTV) stars Ben and Erin Napier, of the hit series “Home Town.” According to hgtvhometowntakeover.com, the series seeks to help communities revitalize their hometown with restoration work. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo