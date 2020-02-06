WCH man indicted on child pornography charges

A 39-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a grand jury on child pornography-related charges and is being held in the Fayette County Jail.

Shannon B. Smith, of 223 Forest St., is charged with counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the second count, the grand jurors specified “that the material or performance involved is obscene.”

According to Washington C.H. Police Department reports, the mother of a 16-year-old girl reported on Sept. 13 that she found photos of an older man’s genitals on her daughter’s phone. There were also reportedly videos and photos of the girl involved in sexual activity with the man as well as another 19-year-old male, who has not yet been identified.

The mother told police that some of the images were taken when the girl was only 15-years-old, according to reports.

Police collected the girl’s phone for evidence.

According to the grand jury indictment, the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material took place on Aug. 16, and the disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile charge occurred Aug. 28.

Following an investigation by police, Smith was indicted and then arrested on Jan. 29. His phone was also confiscated as evidence.

Smith is being held in the jail on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

