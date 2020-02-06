Winter weather expected this weekend

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory on Thursday for Fayette County through 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to weather.com, the NWS issued the advisory on Thursday starting at 10 p.m. It is forecasted that up to two inches of snow accumulation could occur in portions of central, south central, southwest and west Ohio as well as northeast and northern Kentucky. The NWS suggests the weather could cause slippery road conditions and “could impact the morning commute.”

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the advisory says. “Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln.”

Currently, the forecast at weather.com suggests snow showers will continue through the night Thursday into Friday morning with a high temperature of 32 degree and a low of 25. Chance of snow is 50 percent and winds could get as high as 20 miles per hour. Friday night is expected to be only partly cloudy, but winds could remain upwards of 10 miles per hour throughout the evening and late night hours.

Saturday is forecasted to have snow at a 50 percent chance as well, but less than one inch of accumulation is expected. Temperatures could be as high as 35 degrees and as low as 22 degrees in the evening. The snow showers will remain until nighttime when mostly cloudy skies are expected to become partly cloudy with a few flurries possible and wind around 10 miles per hour or less.

Finally, Sunday could see light snow or rain develop in the afternoon following morning cloudy skies. Temperatures should be a little higher at a 42 degree high and a 39 degree low, but winds are expected to blow harder by the evening increasing to almost 25 miles per hour. Rainfall accumulation could be around half an inch.

Recently when speaking to Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe about 2020 construction projects, he said salt levels continue to be high and they are expecting no issues this year in terms of salt supply. Luebbe said they continue to monitor every chance of winter weather and will be ready to act.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_WinterWeather.jpg