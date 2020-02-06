Spotlighting our community pride

Representatives from the City of Washington Court House and Fayette County are inviting the community to help them this afternoon with a submission for an upcoming hometown makeover contest.

Home & Garden Television (HGTV) stars Ben and Erin Napier, of the hit series “Home Town,” will hit the road as they begin their next upcoming series “Home Town Takeover.” According to hgtvhometowntakeover.com, the series seeks to help communities revitalize their hometown with restoration work. The deadline for submissions is this Friday.

“I have said before that ‘curb appeal’ is essential to any community that wishes to grow,” Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender said. “Businesses looking to expand will not likely consider towns that are in a state of disrepair. We are blessed with a historic town full of individuals and business owners that truly want to grow and thrive. Many businesses have or are currently restoring their buildings and it has made downtown even more beautiful. Being chosen for the HGTV Hometown Takeover would not only instill even more pride in the hearts of our residents, it would take our city to the next level.”

In order to submit the City of Washington Court House for consideration in the contest, City Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker and Bolender are encouraging the entire community to join them this afternoon at 4 p.m. on the courthouse steps in downtown Washington C.H. When all residents and visitors arrive, the group will be recorded on video via a drone that will be used as part of the submission to show the support of the community.

“On behalf of the city manager, city council and my department, I am beyond thrilled to be a part of such an exciting project,” Baker said Wednesday as she encouraged the community to join them for the drone video. “This is a great opportunity for our downtown businesses and building owners, and we are hoping to use this as a catalyst for growth, economically and as a community.”

According to the HGTV website, they suggest submissions include a place that people believe could use a makeover, a tour around town to show off the places that need help and the people who love the town, or an explanation about what parts of the town are beloved and why they are beloved.

“It has been wonderful to work with the city and county for the betterment of this community,” Bolender said. “Many individuals have put time and effort into this project and we are all excited to nominate Washington Court House! Working on this project has been nothing less than exciting. It has been a privilege to show the many great attributes of our city.”

