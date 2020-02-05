Lent luncheons to be held at Grace United Methodist Church

The Grace United Methodist Church tradition continues. First hosted in 1970, the tradition of a hot lunch and food for thought from a different local pastor each week for six weeks of Lent begins on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Baked spaghetti will be served along with tossed salad, garlic bread and fresh-baked “church mouse cake.” The welcome and message will be delivered by Rev. Tina Fox, senior pastor at Grace UMC. The theme for all six messages is “Jesus’ Words of Life.”

Other pastors, who will be participating in later luncheons, will be Rev. Jay Lucas, Rev. Dr. Calvin Alston, Rev. Gray Marshall, Rev. Dr. Derek Russell and Rev. Jamie Darling.

The meal is served promptly at noon in Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church at 301 E Market St. in Washington C.H. Each week, the speaker will end before 1 p.m. so diners can return to work or continue their day’s activities. Cost of each meal remains at $8 per person and includes a main dish, side and/or salad, bread, beverage and homemade dessert. The ladies and men of Grace Church are pleased to offer this as a ministry to our community. Any proceeds are used for local mission projects.

Reservations are required by calling the church office at 740-335-0460 by the Friday prior to each luncheon. Please call between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or leave a message. Payment to “Women of Grace UMW” can be made for all six meals, or just one meal at a time, at the door.

Come a little early, as the meal is served promptly at noon. Grace United Methodist Church is located downtown on the corner of North and Market streets, just across from the Washington Fire Department building. Please enter the church side door, off the alley beside the parking lot on Market Street. Go up the stairs to Fellowship Hall for lunch. Elevator access is available by coming in the handicap accessible front door on Market Street.

The whole community is invited to join this tradition — a very special way to focus on the true spirit of Lent, while enjoying fellowship and good food with many of your friends and neighbors.