FCS to host First Responders Appreciation luncheon

A hero is often noted as “an ordinary person facing extraordinary circumstances and acting with courage, honor, and self-sacrifice.” Those are exactly the folks Fayette Christian School is inviting to join for a special “We Love our First Responders Appreciation Luncheon” on Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

All volunteer and full-time local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders are invited to attend. Guests will enjoy a catered lunch among the company of FCS students. At 12, there will be a brief program to recognize the courage and sacrifice of these men and women.

New this year: All attending first responders who sign in will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a five-day trip for two to Hilton Head Island.

Fayette Christian School officials said they hope that our first responders will make plans to attend.

Please RSVP through your local station by calling FCS at 740-335-7262 or texting Nancy McClish at 740-572-1627. The lunch is an informal open house from 11:30-12:30, so please come and go as your schedule permits.

Fayette Christian School is located at 1315 Dayton Ave. in Washington C.H.

Members of the Washington Court House Fire Department along with students and principal from Fayette Christian School pose to advertise the upcoming event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_WFD.jpg Members of the Washington Court House Fire Department along with students and principal from Fayette Christian School pose to advertise the upcoming event. Courtesy photo