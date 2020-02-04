Ag Society to host Valentine’s Dance

The Fayette County Agricultural Society will hold a Valentine’s Dance this month for the public to enjoy an evening of fun and music.

Once again the “Smokin’ Ham Band” will return to the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Washington Court House. The proceeds from the dance — which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 — will benefit the Fayette County Ag Society.

Based out of London, Ohio, SHB consists of seven accomplished musicians with a true love for country music and folks everywhere who enjoy a great live performance. Their mixture of authentic instruments for the genre and pure vocal talent, combined with the discipline of playing together for many years, ensures that patrons get a Nashville-quality performance each and every time with the SHB, according to the band’s bio.

School buddies Rod Mouser and Keith Howard formed The Smokin’ Ham Band in 1987. The band they have assembled today represents Ohio’s finest musicians in both character of person and musical ability, according to their website.

Band members include Randall Morris on drums; Howard on bass guitar; Mouser, lead vocalist on acoustic guitar; Dan McKinney, on lead guitar; Darwin (Dr. Wong) Conley, vocalist and on guitar; Brian Myers on the fiddle and Phil Perry on pedal steel guitar.

“We would like to encourage everyone to come out for a fun evening,” said Doug Marine, Fayette County Agricultural Society vice president. “The Smokin’ Ham Band always done a great job and has played here many times including opening for Jon Pardi a few years back at the fair. We always enjoy having them here and the people who come out always seem to enjoy them as well, so we are glad to have them back.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the band will take the stage from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 each in advance at the fair office, from any senior fairboard members or from the office at Doug Marine Motors. Additionally, tickets are available at the door. Any residents 21 and up may enter and enjoy the dancing throughout the night with a full cash bar and food available for patrons.

In addition, the Fayette County Ag Society is selling $20 tickets for a grand prize $10,000 cash raffle. Tickets are available in the fair office, from any senior fairboard members or from the office at Doug Marine Motors. The winner will be selected during the dance and those participating do not need to be present to win. Individuals must be 18-years-old and up to participate in the raffle.

Sponsors for the event include Midland Acres, The Print Shop, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Collins Septic, Cottrill Seed Solutions, Fox Jewelers, Barker’s Towing/Recovery and Tires, 3-C Cab, Herron Financial Group, First State Bank and Amore’ Pizzeria.

For additional information or questions, or to purchase tickets in advance, call (740) 335-5856.

The information in this article was provided by the Smokin’ Ham Band website and the Fayette County Ag Society.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The Smokin’ Ham Band will once again perform at the Mahan Building on Feb. 15 for “A Valentine’s Dance.” Pictured (L to R) are sponsors for the event: Diane Amore with Amore Pizza, Misty Milstead with The Print Shop, Karen Cassidy with First State Bank and Angie Haggard with Herron Financial Group. Second row: Bruce Collins with Collins Septic, Dennis Garringer with Nutrien and Dr. Robert Schwartz with Midland Acres. Other sponsors not pictured: Barker’s Towing/Recovery and Tires, and 3-C Cab. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_dance-sponsor-feb.jpg The Smokin’ Ham Band will once again perform at the Mahan Building on Feb. 15 for “A Valentine’s Dance.” Pictured (L to R) are sponsors for the event: Diane Amore with Amore Pizza, Misty Milstead with The Print Shop, Karen Cassidy with First State Bank and Angie Haggard with Herron Financial Group. Second row: Bruce Collins with Collins Septic, Dennis Garringer with Nutrien and Dr. Robert Schwartz with Midland Acres. Other sponsors not pictured: Barker’s Towing/Recovery and Tires, and 3-C Cab. Courtesy photo

