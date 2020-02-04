County airport taxiway project receives grant

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, several items were approved in relation to the $1.7 million Fayette County Airport parallel taxiway construction project.

Terms for an $88,303 Ohio Airport Matching Grant Program were accepted. This funding along with a state match are to help pay for the project which will finish building the taxiway to the end of the runway, according to commissioner Dan Dean.

As previously reported and as Dean had explained, the taxiway is the area where vehicles can drive alongside the runway without being worried a plane will land on them. It is also an area that planes can use to travel after landing to keep them from having to drive back down the runway while other planes are needing to land. Currently, the taxiway runs alongside about half of the runaway.

“Basically, we get $1.7 million dollars worth of improvements out there that will cost the county (approximately) $85,000 dollars, because the state paid (approximately) $85,000 and the federal government paid the rest,” said Dean. “We’re very fortunate to get that kind of grant.”

Also in relation to the airport project, Carroll Brandstetter Inc. was selected as the airport consulting company for general planning, engineering design and construction services pertaining to a five-year improvement plan.

In other recent news, the board of commissioners entered into a Local Jail Capital Project Agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in relation to the county jail. The grant is in the amount of $225,000.

Per the request of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, Luebbe was authorized to continue with a purchase of a Bobcat Compact Track Loader through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services Cooperative Purchasing Program.

A resolution was passed authorizing an agreement with the Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District. The agreement is for the district to handle the county’s Floodplain Management Program in accordance with all laws, rules and regulations at the federal, state and local levels.

Sandy Wilson was re-appointed to the Fayette County Law Library Resources Board for a five-year term that ends Dec. 31 of 2024.

The commissioners’ office is now putting condensed minutes from their meetings online for anyone to access at their own discretion.

Those minutes can be found on the county website, www.fayette-co-oh.com, under the “Government” heading and the “County Commissioners” subheading.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355

