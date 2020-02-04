21st SATH Charity Auction coming March 7

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), a non-profit organization that provides leisure-time activities for children with disabilities, will hold its 21st-annual charity auction on Saturday, March 7 starting at 10 a.m, SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said.

The event is open to the public and will be held in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Lunch will be available for purchase, Allen said.

Allen said they’re still looking for donations, and they’ll accept anything except clothing.

“We sell everything,” Allen said. “It can be furniture, books, toys, dishes. We’ve also sold cars, boats, campers. We do have a lot of gift bags and gift cards from businesses.”

SATH can pick up items, Allen said, or people who would like to donate items can bring them to the fairgrounds March 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the day of the auction.

Donations are tax-deductible.

Allen said their goal is to raise $10,000 this year. At last year’s charity auction they raised $11,000.

All proceeds will be used to send children with special needs from Highland County and surrounding counties, including Adams, Brown, Clinton and Fayette to KAMP Dovetail, a week-long, volunteer-ran summer camp for kids with special needs.

“There are a lot of kids who can’t afford the $40 registration fee. Camp costs about $260 for each child. We ask the parents to provide the registration fee,” Allen said. “We have to have fundraisers to come up with the additional money because camp runs about $80,000 for the week to have 300 kids out there. We try every month to have something so we can make sure camp happens.”

Not only does the auction support KAMP Dovetail and children with special needs, but it also is a good way to give back and know where the money is going.

“There are so many children with special needs, and there aren’t a lot of activities for them. This summer camp is very unique. The auction helps raise money so children can come to camp at virtually no cost,” Allen said. “We reach out to people in different ways. They may not be a golfer, they may not want to go to the charity ball, but they can come out and bring something they have, and I think people feel good when they donate something. They may not be able to give SATH a lot of money for KAMP Dovetail or sponsor a child for $40, but they may give us an item that brings $50 or $60. I think it makes people feel good when they can see what the money does.”

Those who would like to donate items for the auction should call Allen at 937-366-6657.

To support KAMP Dovetail or sponsor a child to attend camp, visit kampdovetail.com/support.

Find information about SATH’s Sweetheart Charity Ball at kampdovetail.com/events/swball.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from a past KAMP Dovetail, Mercy Ramsey gives a young camper a double high five. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_f-kamp-high-five.jpg In a scene from a past KAMP Dovetail, Mercy Ramsey gives a young camper a double high five. Courtesy photo