Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Darrin D. Tyree, Dayton, Ohio, physical control, fine $250, court costs $255, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 1-year probation, complete counseling as directed and terminate judicial suspension.

Darrin D. Tyree, Dayton, Ohio, impeding traffic, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Darrin D. Tyree, Dayton, Ohio, driver/seat belt, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Taryn L. Eggleton, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Harvey A. Pollock, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin J. Wilson, 3416 SR 41, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ricky Roberts, Leesburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Samuel F. Warren, Springfield, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Samuel Colburn, Greenfield, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Bryon C. Burns, New Holland, Ohio, violation of protection order, fine $100, court costs $225, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, credit 1 day served, balance suspended and probation for 2 years.

Edward A. Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, domestic violence threat, fine $150, court costs $236, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years and no contact with Jackie Kelly.

Edward A. Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Edward A. Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Edward A. Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $25, case was dismissed per agreement.

Shelby D. Bunch, Springfield, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $173, now comes the State of Ohio, City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel, moves court order dismissing the above-captioned offense, defendant to pay court costs, upon motion State/City, the above-captioned matter is dismissed with prejudice upon costs paid.

Edward A. Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Joshua L. Burgett, Greenfield, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kristina M. Hurtt, at large, expired registration, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor G. Lindsey, 788 Rowe Ging Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $210, fine $25 and costs.

Deana B. Vonderheide, Cattlesburg, Ky., expired license plate, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew Bolton, 337 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/prior, court costs $153, matter came to a preliminary hearing with the defendant and Thomas J.C. Arrington, state assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $5,000 cash or surety, release subject to house arrest electronic monitor.

Tabitha E. Simon, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $50, court costs $125, $50 fine and costs.

Leticia C. Polido, 7111 US 35, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance, FRA suspension, fine $100, court costs $285, $100 and court costs.

Leticia C. Polido, 7111 US 35, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $50, $50 fine and no court costs.

Larry Hayes, Greenfield, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Roger D. Vanhouten, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, court costs $155, guilty, court costs only.

Leobardo E. Albarran, Mount Sterling, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $100, court costs $285, defendant found guilty, fined $100 and court costs.

Christopher J. Wisecup, Wilmington, Ohio, attempted burglary, upon the motion of the State, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice, bond on this case transfers to the F4 vehicle theft.

Andrew Bolton, 337 Rawling Street, kidnapping, court costs $218.30, matter came to a preliminary hearing with the defendant and attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington and State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond amended to $10,000 cash or surety, release subject to house arrest electronic monitor.

Earl D. Garman, Bainbridge, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Patrick Cochenour, Clarksburg, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $100, court costs $155, fined $100 and court costs.

Patrick Cochenour, Clarksburg, Ohio, loud exhaust, no fine or cost.

Christopher J. Wisecup, Wilmington, Ohio, motor vehicle theft, court costs $239.50, Nov. 21, 2019, matter came before court, preliminary hearing with defendant, attorney Thomas Arrington and Fayette County assistant prosecutor Shawn Abbot, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond set at $10,000 cash or surety plus $485 cash, no contact with Paul Akers.

Christopher J. Wisecup, Wilmington, Ohio, criminal damages, court costs $208, pursuant to criminal rule 5 and request by the State of Ohio, the case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued at $750 unsecured appearance bond.

Ann L. Kitchen, 3015 Snowhill Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.