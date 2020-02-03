Washington Fire Dept. reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

FEB. 2

STRUCTURE DAMAGE: 9:11 a.m., 226 Hickory St. – Damage to vinyl siding due to radiant heat from camper fire. Firefighters removed the damaged siding to check for fire extension.

STRUCTURE DAMAGE: 9:11 a.m., 232 Hickory St. – Neighboring structure damaged by direct flame contact from camper fire. Fire damage extended into the structure, overhaul in one room to extinguish the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 9:11 a.m., 228 Hickory St. – Flame contact from fully involved camper located close to the rear of the home spread directly into the rear of the structure. Fire damage into the rear of the structure and into the attic space. Extensive overhaul took place to fully extinguish the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 9:11 a.m., 228 Hickory St. – This building was a small shed in the back yard adjacent to the camper. Fire damage as a result of direct flame contact from camper fire. Fire damage limited to damage of the door frame/framing.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 9:11 a.m., 228 Hickory St. – Dispatched to a report of a structure fire. Heavy smoke was observed while enroute. When arriving on scene it was observed that there was heavy fire in the rear of the property and heavy smoking coming from the house, also the neighboring property to the west was also on fire. Incident commander completed a walk around of the structure and encountered fencing which had to be removed to complete the walk around. Once access was gained to the rear of the property we found a camper on fire that was located close to the rear of the house. The camper was fully involved with fire and arcing power lines were on the ground beside the camper. The fire had extended into the structure at the same location. Firefighters were unable to extinguish the camper fire due to the arcing power line. Fire fighters forced entry into the house to extinguish the fire inside the house. Dayton Power and Light were requested to the scene to cut the power. Wayne Twp Fire Department was also requested for mutual aid. Fire fighters then started to extinguish the fire extending into the neighboring house fire by an exterior attack and then moving to the interior to complete extinguishing the fire. Fire fighters conducted primary and secondary searches of both houses and it was confirmed there were no occupants. Once DP&L cut the power to the arcing power line fire fighters were able to extinguish the camper fire. Fire fighters then searched what remained of the camper and located a dog that had died as a result of the fire.

FEB. 1

CARBON-MONOXIDE ALARM: 4:16 p.m., 338 Hickory Lane – Received call from homeowner explaining the carbon-monoxide detector has been going off and requested the house be checked. FD did not detect any carbon-monoxide at the time of check and determined the alarm sequence on the unit indicated its’ end-of-service-life. FD advised to replace the detector.

JAN. 29

MUTUAL AIDE: 3:27 p.m., 1100 Block of Country Club Court – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

MUTUAL AIDE: 3:22 p.m., 200 Block of E. Market St. – First response for the Fayette County Life Squad.