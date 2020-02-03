WHS choir, band receive high ratings

For the choral department, one ensemble was represented as were five soloists—Meadow Cooper, Lisa Fleming, Christian L’Abbe, Izzy Racine and Brooklynn Stanley. All, including the ensemble, received a superior rating.

The Washington High School band and choir recently traveled to the OMEA Solo & Ensemble. During this event, students performed compositions for judges and then had their performances rated based off several factors. All groups received high ratings.