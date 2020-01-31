Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Maria Petrillo, Arlington Heights, Ill., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donald E. Newell Jr., Hilliard, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew P. Darty, Lancaster, Ohio, 95/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua A. Johnson, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roberto Martinez, Columbus, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $265, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Christopher H. Dahlgren, Plantsville, Conn., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William R. Patrick, Columbus, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Mark Banse Fay V, Ellicottville, N.Y., domestic violence, court costs $25, motion of state/city through counsel moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned charge, defendant has completed counseling, requested of victim, upon motion of state/city, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Sophe R. Beya, Cincinnati, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brigitte E. Payne, Columbus, Ohio, 80/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $155, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 60 days.

Brigitte E. Payne, Columbus, Ohio, following close, fine $75, court costs $121, $75 fine and court costs.

Samuel R. McClendon, 1110 Clemson Plaza, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Keegan D. French, Poneman, Minn., disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $162, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Beverly J. Brown, Bloomingburg, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $25, court costs $150, fine of $25 and costs.

Beverly J. Brown, Bloomingburg, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $100, court costs $121, fine of $100 and costs.

Samuel J. Stutzman, Hillsboro, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $151, case was waived by defendant.

Cody Foxbower, Sabina, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Meleike Simmons, 3235 Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 88/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Catherine A. Pitzer, Lynchburg, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Charles H. King III, 230 Green Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $255, defendant fined $25 and court costs.

Austin N. Roosa, Greenfield, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $217, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff), charge amended from domestic violence, defendant fined $150 and court costs, suspend $100 of fine if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Megan L. Banks, Hillsboro, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $134.30, guilty per agreement, fine of $150 and costs, $100 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Dalton Trisdale, 6805 Stafford Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fine $100, court costs $259, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Sheriff), charge amended from vehicle theft, defendant fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 3 years.

Robin S. Wilt Jr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $250, court costs $235.90, upon motion of the State, charge amended from burglary to criminal trespassing, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $250 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years, have no contact with Tobi Fraley.