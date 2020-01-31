MT Jazz Band to hold first spaghetti dinner

The first Miami Trace Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.

According to band director Ken Hoffman, the event will feature the Red Hot Bux, an early Swing-era and Cotton Club sounds band from Columbus, that will play from 6-7 p.m. Current members of Red Hot Bux include Aaron Minnick, director and on tenor banjo and reeds; Todd Emmer on trombone; Christian Foster on guitar; Georgia Glunt on piano/keys; Aaron Morris and Ken Westpy on drums; George Norris on bass; Joy Norris on reeds; and Nathan Streb on trumpet.

Following this performance, Miami Trace High School students will play from 7-8 p.m.

“This event has really stretched the students as musicians, because we will be playing a wide variety of jazz and rock/pop music,” Hoffman said. “We will also be featuring student vocalists, trios, and pianists for the first time. The full talents of the Miami Trace High School band program will be on display. I am so incredibly proud of these students and am honored to be their director.”

Tickets are available from the band boosters, but will also be available at the door. The profits go directly to help send the band students to Nashville, Tenn. this April. This trip is the first one since the late 1990s and will help expose the students to a wider audience, as well as give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel.

Currently, the Nashville trip includes performances at the Hermitage (President Jackson’s home), the Country Music Hall of Fame, and recording in Studio B (Elvis’ studio).

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace High School Band Director Ken Hoffman.

