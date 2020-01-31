Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 31
Rebecca A. Queen, 54, 605 Fourth St., non-compliance suspension.
Tannya M. Smith, 36, Hillsboro, non-compliance suspension.
Jan. 30
Michael P. Wood II, 20, Jeffersonville, speed 45/25.
Chadwick S. Price, 41, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.
Jayson A. Vilvens, 23, 742 John St., failure to control, leaving the scene.
Clifford D. Morris, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.
Jan. 29
Nathan J. Moore, 40, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply.