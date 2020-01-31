Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 31

Rebecca A. Queen, 54, 605 Fourth St., non-compliance suspension.

Tannya M. Smith, 36, Hillsboro, non-compliance suspension.

Jan. 30

Michael P. Wood II, 20, Jeffersonville, speed 45/25.

Chadwick S. Price, 41, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jayson A. Vilvens, 23, 742 John St., failure to control, leaving the scene.

Clifford D. Morris, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jan. 29

Nathan J. Moore, 40, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply.