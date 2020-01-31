Annual ‘Kill the Hill’ race returns to Adena Mansion & Gardens

CHILLICOTHE — An annual event returns to the grounds of Adena Mansion & Gardens on Saturday, March 28 with “Kill the Hill,” a race that features a killer hill and Adena’s entrance driveway.

The event involves two races to appeal to athletes at all levels: a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile run.

All courses begin and end at Adena Mansion & Gardens Visitor Center. Runners first descend Adena’s landmark hill, then follow a course that winds through Yaples Orchard and Yoctangee Park before returning up the hill to finish.

Adena’s grounds open at 7 a.m. and the races begin at 8 a.m. Participants may register online at www.adenamansion.com/tickets, or by filling out a registration form. Registration forms can be found at the Visitor Center at Adena Mansion and Gardens. Completed forms can be dropped off in person or mailed to 847 Adena Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

The pre-registration deadline is June 8. Regular registration is available until the beginning of the race. Fees for the 5K are $25 during pre-registration and $30 day of race. The 10-mile run is $30 for pre-registration and $35 day of race.

All participants who register on or before March 15 will receive a t-shirt and commemorative leather medallion.

All proceeds from the race will support the operation of Adena Mansion Gardens. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in the Men and Women Divisions of the 5K run/walk and 10-mile run.

For additional information, please call (740) 772-1500, e-mail info@adenamansion.com, or visit www.adenamansion.com.

Adena Mansion was the home of Ohio’s sixth governor, Thomas Worthington. Adena Mansion & Gardens Society manages the site on behalf of the Ohio History Connection. Adena is located at the south end of Adena Road, off Pleasant Valley Road, which is the first road off State Route 104, just north of the US 35 interchange at the north edge of Chillicothe.