WMS student wins it for Kobe

On Monday, Isaiah Smith, a Washington Middle School (WMS) student, won a basketball foul shooting competition held in his physical education class. Following the helicopter crash in California that killed several individuals, including professional basketball great Kobe Bryant, Smith wore Bryant’s jersey to school. After winning, he told WMS physical education teacher Greg Phipps he “did it for Kobe.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Isaiah.jpg On Monday, Isaiah Smith, a Washington Middle School (WMS) student, won a basketball foul shooting competition held in his physical education class. Following the helicopter crash in California that killed several individuals, including professional basketball great Kobe Bryant, Smith wore Bryant’s jersey to school. After winning, he told WMS physical education teacher Greg Phipps he “did it for Kobe.” Courtesy photo