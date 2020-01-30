Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of May 21, 2019

Portfolio Recovery, 120 Corporate Way, Norfolk, Virginia v. Jomi Thacker, 618 Leesburg Ave., claims amount of $517.67, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019.

Filed date of May 14, 2019

Crown Asset Management, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Jamie Mastin, 1143 S Elm St., claims amount of $1,520.25, judgment date of Dec. 11 of 2019.

Filed date of May 10, 2019

Peddicord Llc, 11085 Montgomery, Cincinnati v. Rose Rinehart, 422 B Peddicord Ave., claims amount of $1,425, cause of action—forcible entry and detainer, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019.

Filed date of May 8, 2019

Discover Bank, 6500 New Albany Road, New Albany v. Scott Wilson, 5000 Yatesville Wissler, Bloomingburg, claims amount of $5,588.01, judgment date of Dec. 10 of 2019.

Filed date of April 29, 2019

Portfolio Recovery, 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. James Bennett, 520 Rawlings St., claims amount of $4,172.97, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019.

Filed date of April 24, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Kevin Miller, 225 N Fayette St., claims amount of $535.19, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 12, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Crystal and Jeremy Howland, 514 Jupiter St., claims amount of $2,146.18, judgment date of Dec. 13 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of April 10, 2019

Portfolio Recovery, 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Johnathan Raypole, 1317 Lindberg Ave., claims amount of $1,430.81, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of March 28, 2019

Portfolio Recovery, 140 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Jeenee Hines, 603 Eastern Ave., claims amount of $1,374.12, judgment date of Dec. 19 of 2019.

Filed date of March 20, 2019

Harold Johnson, 6806 Stafford Road v. Jenny Jordan, 6833 Stafford Road, and all unknown occupants of 6833 Stafford Road, cause of action—forcible entry and detainer, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed on second.

Filed date of Feb. 28, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. John Vanover, 9802 State Route 41, Greenfield, claims amount of $1,950.72, judgment date of Dec. 6 of 2019.

Filed date of Feb. 11, 2019

Portfolio Recovery, 120 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia v. Rick Hart, 1260 Nelson Place, claims amount of $4,933.30, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of Feb. 5, 2019

Discover Bank, 6500 New Albany Road, New Albany v. Marilyn Zimmerman, 643 High St., claims amount of $4,777, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of Feb. 1, 2019

Capital One, 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, Virginia v. Tina Lindsey, 778 Rowe Ging Road SW, claims amount of $2,704.09, judgment date of Dec. 30 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of Jan. 10, 2019

Jefferson Capital Systems, 16 Mcleland Road, Saint Cloud, Minnesota v. Michael Johnson, 12540 State Route 550, Fleming, claims amount of $619.17, judgment date of Dec. 17 of 2019.

Filed date of Jan. 8, 2019

Onemain Financial Group, Evansville, Indiana v. Jeffrey Moore, 508 Glenn Ave., claims amount of $2,338.01, judgment date Dec. 3 of 2019, notice of bankruptcy filed.

Filed Date of Jan. 2, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital Medical/Surgical Associates, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Lori Moore, 6681 W. Road NE, Bloomingburg, claims amount of $3,873.34, judgment date of Dec. 13 of 2019.

Filed date of Jan. 1, 2019

Tmg Financial Services, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Robert Hall, 7368 Camp Grove Road SE, claims amount of $2,095.81, judgment date of Dec. 13 of 2019, satisfaction filed.