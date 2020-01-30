Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Possession of Drugs: At 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Michael Newsome on an outstanding warrant. During a search incident to the arrest, suspected narcotics were located on his person. The drug charges are pending.

Theft: At 6:26 p.m., officers responded to CVS Pharmacy in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers were advised that an unknown female who was accompanied by an unknown male stole seven energy drinks and departed the store. A theft report was completed.