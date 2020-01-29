Carnegie holds ‘Big Blue Bus’ book drive

The Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library are collecting new and gently-used books for children and teens of all ages for the library aboard Washington City Schools’ “Big Blue Bus.”

Book donations can include board books and picture books for babies and young children, chapter books for beginning readers, and fiction books (novels) for middle and high school grades. The focus should be on books for children in elementary school. Joke books, biographies for kids and inspirational books are needed as well.

Last year, through a grant, Washington City Schools purchased books to fully stock a library of books on the bus. Incredibly popular, the books were borrowed but not always returned. There is never a downside to putting books into the hands of children however, more books are needed this year.

The Big Blue Bus, in addition to providing the books and free lunch for those ages 0-18, allows children to participate in activities with Blue Lion staff, Blue Lion athletes and community partners like Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Washington Police Department and the library.

“I attended a meeting about the Big Blue Bus on behalf of the library,” explained library director Sarah Nichols. “We were looking for ways to partner with them again this year, and a book drive seemed like a great fit. Our library always seeks to broaden our collaborative efforts with schools, agencies and organizations in our community.”

Books to benefit the library aboard the Big Blue Bus can be dropped off at Carnegie Public Library, 127 S North St. in Washington C.H., or Jeffersonville Branch Library, 8 N. Main St. in Jeffersonville, during regular business hours now through May 2. Drop off items at any service desk, or look for the “big blue tote” at the Washington C.H. location.

“With more than 10,000 Carnegie Library cardholders, plus countless other book lovers in our community, we thought a book drive would be a terrific way for individuals to contribute,” said Nichols.

For questions about donations, contact Sarah Nichols at Carnegie Public Library at 740-335-2540 ext. 11 or at cplwcho@gmail.com. To support the Big Blue Bus with a monetary donation or partnership opportunity, email bigbluebus@wchcs.org.

Franklin is aboard the "big blue tote" at Carnegie Public Library. The tote is ready for book donations for the Big Blue Bus which are being accepted at both the main library in Washington C.H. and the branch location in Jeffersonville. Courtesy photo