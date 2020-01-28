Washington Fire Dept. reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JAN. 27

ALARM ACTIVATION: 2:54 a.m., 1235 Rawlings St. – Received call from tenant reporting the intermittent activation of a smoke detector and requested it to be checked. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and after investigation, determined the unit to be malfunctioning. FD attempted resetting and changing batteries but advised the occupant to replace it.

JAN. 26

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 8:45 a.m., 2000 Block of Jamison Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a minor auto accident with airbag deployment. FD found a single vehicle upright and on all four wheels, facing north and partially off the east side of the roadway up against the guardrail, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. The patient had been removed from the vehicle prior to FD arrival by personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad. FD checked the vehicle for safety and assisted other agencies on the scene.

CARBON-MONOXIDE ALARM: 12:46 p.m., 525 Albin Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a carbon-monoxide detector activation. FD did not detect any carbon-monoxide at the time of the check. FD determined the cause of the activation was low battery voltage. FD installed a new battery and tested for proper operation.

JAN. 25

WATER LEAK: 9:03 a.m., 215 W. Elm St. – Dispatched to a report of a water leak inside the home and occupant in need of assistance. Once on scene fire fighters assisted the occupant by shutting off the main water supply to the house. City of Washington Water Dept. were requested to the scene but not needed.