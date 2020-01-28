Minyo to speak at Cattlemen’s banquet

The Fayette County Cattlemen organization will hold its annual banquet on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Mahan Building on the county fairgrounds. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m., followed by a guest speaker and short program.

The guest speaker will be Dale Minyo, broadcaster for the Ohio Ag Network. Early mornings and long days on the road sum up the work life for Minyo. The man behind the wheel of the Ohio Ag Net Soy Bio-diesel truck has put in a good part of his day before most folks’ alarm clocks sound.

Minyo wakes up at 3 a.m. each morning to deliver agricultural-related news via Ohio Ag Net’s morning programming and the daily “Digital Dale” e-newsletter. More than 75 days a year he then jumps in his truck to remotely broadcast the midday radio programs at agricultural-related events throughout Ohio. He completes around 15 broadcasts each day. Not many folks could keep up with Minyo’s work and personal schedule, but no matter what is on the agenda for the day, he makes the most of it.

“I enjoy that I get to see different people every day,” Minyo said. “We are helping them tell their story and no matter where we go, different people have different stories to tell. But when you get up at 3 a.m. and drive — sometimes for a couple of hours — to a remote program, a big ribeye sandwich before you jump into the truck can put you right to sleep. So, to avoid the hassle of trying to stay awake, I just don’t eat lunch.”

Minyo will have the opportunity to enjoy a big ribeye dinner at the Fayette County Cattlemen’s Banquet.

The meal will feature smoked ribeye by Smokin’ Joe’s, with homemade side dishes and desserts by Rachel’s House Catering. Several other topics are scheduled, including the crowning of the 2020 Fayette County Beef Queen, the presentation of the Distinguished Cattlemen’s Award, college scholarships to junior beef exhibitors and numerous door prizes provided by generous sponsors. All the proceeds go to benefit 4-H members participating in beef projects.

Please join the Fayette County Cattlemen for a fun-filled evening with family and friends. Contact the Mahan Building for tickets or any Cattlemen member.